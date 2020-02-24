Offaly communities hit with flooding after heavy rain

A number of communities in Offaly have been impacted by flooding following more heavy rain overnight on Sunday, February 23.

Met Éireann had warned of heavy rain for much of the country and with river levels already high after Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis, a number of areas have been flooded.

Ferbane and particularly Shannon Harbour have been badly affected. The road between Shannon Harbour and Banagher was closed on Sunday morning in the interests of safety.

The junction with the R356 is also impassable and Botley Lane in Portarlington is also closed due to flooding.

Caution is advised on all roads in the county with more rain expected on Monday.

Offaly County Council continues to "monitor" river levels in the county with the Shannon the main concern.