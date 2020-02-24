Offaly company donate to Midlands Simon after Christmas lights recycling drive

Tullamore-based KMK Metals Recycling Ltd presented a cheque for €600 to Noel Greene on behalf of the Midlands Simon Community, following a Christmas lights recycling campaign carried out in three local shopping centres during December and January.

The amount donated was topped up with funds raised by staff at KMK Metals Recycling, who held a Christmas Jumper Day in aid of the charity in December.

A total of 832kg of old and broken Christmas lights were collected in the Bridge Shopping Centre, Tullamore (399kg), Harbour Place Shopping Centre, Mullingar (218kg), and Golden Island Shopping Centre in Athlone (215kg); an increase of 142% on the previous campaign.

Max Kyck, General Manager of KMK Metals Recycling, said: “We are thrilled with the success of this year’s Christmas lights campaign. It was a huge increase on last year, partly due to the fact that Harbour Place Shopping Centre came on board this year along with a massive uplift in the amount we collected in the Bridge Centre.

"Climate change and the need to do whatever we can to help the environment is on everyone’s mind right now which I’m sure added to the momentum. Having such a worthwhile charity on board was an extra boost and with the worrying levels of homelessness across the midlands, we are delighted to help in this small way.”

Midlands Simon Community offers many services to people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, to help get them back on their feet as quickly as possible. Midlands Simon offers services and support to people in the Midlands region of Offaly, Westmeath, Laois and Longford. The charity aims to help users of the service to rebuild their lives and move out of homelessness into a permanent home.

KMK Metals Recycling Ltd. operates out of two state-of-the-art premises in Tullamore and Kilbeggan, employing 110 local people. Ireland’s industry leader with over 40 years’ experience, KMK offers a secure and fully compliant waste collection and recycling service for metals, waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) and batteries throughout Ireland. KMK has the capacity and capability to recycle Ireland’s electrical appliances and batteries to the highest standards, currently managing over 75% of Ireland’s electrical waste.