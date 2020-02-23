Motorists warned of flooding on Offaly road

Motorists are being warned of flooding on a major road through Offaly this evening.

The AA is warning that here is flooding on the Borrisokane/Cloghan Rd (R438) approximately halfway between the two towns at the Tipperary/Offaly county bounds. Motorists are being advised to take care on approach.

There is also considerable standing water on other secondary roads across the county and more heavy rain is forecast for tonight. READ MORE HERE