Met Eireann warns of snow and hazardous driving conditions this evening

Met Eireann has warned hazardous driving conditions this evening with snow on the way ahead of heavy overnight rain.

As part of a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Met Eireann says that the rain is likely to be preceded by a period of sleet and snow in parts of Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, with hazardous driving conditions for a time, before turning to rain later.

In the warning, Met Eireann states that the rain tonight and into Monday morning will lead to accumulations of between 20 to 25mm, with higher totals possible in upland areas.

As the ground is saturated at the moment and river levels are elevated the combined effect of rainfall and snow melt may lead to some localised surface and river flooding.