Council ready to respond to flooding incidents as more heavy rain on the way

County Council crews are on stand by to deal with localised flooding incidents with more heavy rain on the way tonight for much of the country.

A status Yellow Rain warning is in place for Offaly and surrounding counties from 8pm this evening.

Offaly County Council says it continues to monitor river levels in the county and to prepare for the deployment of defense measures if required should levels continue to rise over the week. Crews will respond to localised flooding as required.

According to Met Eireann, a spell of rain tonight into Monday morning will lead to accumulations of between 20 to 25mm, with higher totals possible in upland areas.

The rain is likely to be preceded by a period of sleet and snow in parts of Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, with hazardous driving conditions for a time, before turning to rain later.