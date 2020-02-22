Change of venue for Offaly hurlers clash with Mayo on busy day for the county's teams

There has been a change of venue for the Offaly hurlers Division 2A Hurling League clash with Mayo tomorrow.

Originally fixed for Castlebar, the game will now be played in the Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Mayo on Sunday at 2pm.

It is one of two games for Offaly in Connacht tomorrow as the Offaly Footballers travel to Carrick-On-Shannon to face Leitrim at 2pm.

While their male counterparts are en route to Connacht, the Offaly Ladies Football and Camogie teams are both heading to Munster.

The Offaly Ladies Footballers take on Limerick in Athea at 2pm while the county's camogie team travel to Waterford IT Grounds to take on Waterford at 2pm.