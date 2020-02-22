Offaly road closed in the interest of safety due to flooding

Offaly County Council has closed a road in the county due to flooding and in the interests of public safety.

The road from Shannon Bridge to Banagher has been closed today with further rain also on the way.

Offaly County Council states: "In the interests of public safety Offaly County Council have closed the L7014 this morning near Shannon Harbour. This is the Shannon Harbour to Banagher road, between Shannon Harbour and the junction with the R356. We regret any inconvenience caused by this essential closure."

