Offaly County Council 'monitoring river levels' with more rain on the way

Offaly County Council has confirmed it is monitoring river levels in the county.

The action comes amid the current spell of unsettled weather and with regard to the forecast period of rainfall. Met Éireann is predicting further rain this weekend with a serious area of low pressure arriving Sunday night.

"We will continue to monitor river levels and to prepare for the deployment of defence measures if required should levels continue to rise over the week," Offaly County Council said.

"Our crews will respond to localised flooding as required," they added.

Some areas like Shannon Harbour are already underwater and facing further flooding in the coming days and next week. Cllr John Leahy has been raising the issue on social media.