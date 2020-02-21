Council to decide on big extension to Tullamore Hospital

Offaly County Council is due to decide on plans submitted by the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore for a number of extensions.

The project would see upgrades to the Histology Department and the Blood Transfusion Lab.

The works on the Histology Department would include a processing room, two offices and a store room, if granted approval.

The extension to the Blood Transfusion Lab would consist of a single-storey structure in the internal courtyard of the hospital. This would provide an equipment store, office and toilet.

Under the HSE plans, the existing administration area will be refurbished to include an Acute Mid-Term Assessment Unit and two isolation rooms with an external access door.

This acute unit would house six beds with ensuites, a nurses' station, FIT room, pantry, utility store and office.

Offaly County Council is due to decide on the plans on February 25.