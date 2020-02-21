Offaly TD supports health and social care workers in strike

Independent TD for Laois/Offaly Carol Nolan says she will be supporting Section 39 workers in the nationwide strike action taking place today.

The workers who all belong to voluntary organisations which have service legal agreements with the HSE to provide health, social care and disability services within communities, say that they have had to endure a 6% cut to their pay on top of a severe reduction in work hours.

“Without the Section 39 workers and the organisations to which they belong the voluntary and social care sector in this state would simply collapse," Deputy Nolan said.

"As a rule, they are not for profit organisations who work tirelessly in difficult funding environments to underpin almost all areas of health, such as disability, mental health, older persons and hospice services.

"The main difficulty the section 39 bodies have is that they see pay restoration being restored to other pay sector workers and they feel left behind.

"We have to find a way of introducing parity of esteem to all workers who provide key and absolutely essential services.

"We cannot have a two-tiered system that operates in this way. That only serves to increase inequality among workers. More importantly, it is bound to have a deeply adverse and knock-on effect to those who completely rely on the services provided by the Section 39 organisations.

"The Minister for Health must address this matter and if necessary he must seek the consensus of the Dáil to release funds through the department of Finance to help these workers and their families,” concluded Deputy Nolan.