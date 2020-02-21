'Who do you think you are?' - Judge to abusive Midlands driver who parked in disabled zone

A Portarlington man who became abusive when challenged over parking in a disabled zone has been given community service.

Edward Cash (39), 415, Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on September 12 last, at Aldi car park in Portlaoise, the accused had his vehicle parked in a disabled zone. He was asked to move and became irate, calling the other person names and telling them to f*ck off.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the accused had three previous convictions, two for assault and one for affray.

Judge Catherine Staines said it was absolutely appalling.

“Who do you think you are?” she asked the accused.

Judge Staines imposed 40 hours’ community service in lieu of one month in prison, with the matter adjourned to May 7 next for a community service report.