Lowry middle of the pack after first round in Mexico WGC event

Shane Lowry has got off to a sluggish start as his friend and fellow Irishman Rory McIlory raced into an early lead at the World Golf Championship event in Mexico.

With a select field, Lowry was in a group with American Jordan Spieth but he struggled to get his putter going on the front nine.

He bogeyed the third and eighth holes but birdied the sixth to make the turn at one over par in searing conditions in Mexico.

It was a similar story on the back nine with Lowry struggling for chances to pick up shots. He held his position at one over par and parred his way all the way to the 18th to finish at that score and sign for a 72.

He is now in a share of 29th spot, seven shots behind McIlroy. Shane will get underway for his second round on Friday.