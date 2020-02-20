Offaly performers confirmed for Temple Street benefit dance

It will be a case of hearts full of country and country hearts full of goodwill pouring out love and support for Temple Street Children's Hospital when an array of stars from the Irish country music scene head for The Well in Moate for the Country Comes Together dance on March 10.

Expected to be one of the biggest fundraising nights of the year, the Country Comes Together dance will see country stars raising funds for Temple Street, with Olivia Douglas, Sabrina Fallon, Alanna Maher, Colin Kenny, ger Long, John Molloy, Paul Kelly and Clodagh Lawlor on the bill.

One of those performers, Ger Long, one of the people behind the whole concept of Country Comes Together, explained why the dance has seen so many artists lend their talents to the night.

"One reason is definitely that the country music scene is relatively small, so more often than not, what you'll find is that nearly everybody knows each other. That sense of community means that for an idea like this one, it's easy enough to get the word out there first of all. That same sense of community always fosters a willingness in people to jump in and help each other out whenever it's needed. And by the same token, to jump in and be a part of an occasion like Country Comes Together."

The Louth man, whose mother hails from the midlands, also spoke of how Temple Street holds a special place in the hearts of so many. "I know for myself certainly, and it's true for many more as well, the sight of any child who is seriously ill and having to battle sickness when their lives should just be about having fun, playing with their friends, and doing all kinds of normal things like that, it hits hard.

"And in a very emotional way. Your heart breaks for them. And of course, for their parents and their families. Because you know what, it really is a case of there but for the grace of God go I. It could be any of us in that position. That's the thing to remember."

Ger continued, "Now there's not much, unfortunately, that most of us can do to help. But what we can do - and what Country Comes Together has been trying to do over the last few years - is to show our appreciation and support for the folks up in Temple Street who devote their lives, day in and day out, to being there for those children and their families, and guiding them through some of their darkest hours.

"I don't think we could ever do enough to help, but by running events like this each year if we can, we're at least doing our best to do as much as we can. And hopefully, please God, in doing that we can also give country music fans another night to remember as well. So we're looking forward to seeing a full-house of familiar and friendly faces in The Well on March 10, all ready to sing, dance, and have the craic with us. And all for the wonderful cause that is Temple Street Children's Hospital."

In 2018, thirty-five country artists came together to record and release the single, The Meaning of Christmas for Temple Street, hitting the #1 spot on the iTunes chart but more importantly, raising close to €7,000.

Country Comes Together takes place in The Well, Moate, on March 10. For more info, check out the official event Facebook page. Tickets are just €15 and will be available on the door on the night.