Offaly singer heading back to the airwaves with new single

Colin Kenny, the Banagher man who wears the moniker of 'the singing barber,' will soon be back on the airwaves with a brand new number, Head Over Heels In Love.

The singer/songwriter who works his magic with clippers and scissors during the day, does likewise with a mic and his guitar at venues nationwide every weekend. His new release, Head Over Heels In Love, sees Kenny slow things down emotionally with a track that's full of both sentimentality and gratitude. Sure to have country fans taking to the dancefloor again, as a songwriter, this track certainly represents Kenny's most sentimental take on life to date.

"It's a little bit of a change of direction in one sense alright, if not of pace. It's still very much a country song and written to get people up and out on the floor. So that in a way, I guess, folks can create some memories of their own to this song, either by falling in love maybe, or by remembering why they fell in love in the first place. I mean, this is a love song, pure and simple. And I think it talks about the kinds of feelings that we can all remember and appreciate the significance of in our lives."

The Shannonsider first caught the ear of country music lovers when his debut single, his take on the Keith Whitley classic, Don't Close Your Eyes, showcased his undeniable ability as a vocal stylist. Also, incidentally, giving Kenny his first #1 at the same time.

While his reputation as a performer quickly grew, leading to appearances as support to Tony Christie, Mike Denver, the Fureys and more, there was always an urge to do even more burning away in his heart. Before long, that 'even more' took the shape of songs from his own heart and pen.

The Best Song of All Time, followed by I'm A Country Singer, further enhanced his standing as an entertainer, while also revealing the first signs of a songwriter of huge potential.

In 2019, 'the singing barber' made the cut at the prestigious Hot Country TV Awards, collecting the Gene Stuart Music Inspiration Award, an honour previously afforded to another midlands country star, Olivia Douglas.

For further info on the exact release date for Colin's new single, Head Over Heels In Love, you can follow him on his official Facebook music page. Colin will be among the artists performing at the Country comes Together dance in the Well, Moate, on March 10.