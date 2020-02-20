Offaly hotel wins Leinster 'wedding venue of the year' award

This week the team at the four-star Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore are celebrating in style as they picked up the prestigious award for Hotel Wedding Venue of the Year in Leinster at the annual WeddingsOnline Awards, recognising the hotel's talent and commitment in creating the most magical wedding day for every couple.

Hosted in Trim's Knightsbrook Hotel on Monday, February 17, the WeddingsOnline Awards are looked upon as the Oscars of the wedding industry and seek to recognise staff and businesses for their excellent service, dedication and professionalism.

On accepting the award at the WeddingsOnline awards this week, Dawn McDermott, Weddings & Events Coordinator at the Bridge House Hotel said, “I’m thrilled to accept this award on behalf of our fantastic team at the Bridge House Hotel. It’s such an honour to work alongside our couples and ensure their wedding day is as magical as they always hoped it would be.

"At the Bridge House Hotel, every wedding day is completely unique but what never changes is our commitment to providing the most impeccable service and the finest Irish hospitality. This award is a reflection of the effort made by the entire hotel team, each and every day.”

The Bridge House Hotel is hosting a Romantic Wedding Open Day on February 23. More information on www.bridgehouse.com.