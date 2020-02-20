Barry Cowen named on Fianna Fail's government negotiation team

Laois-Offaly TD Barry Cowen has been named as part of Fianna Fail's government negotiation team.

Speaking on Wednesday, party leader Micheal Martin said: "As we move from informal contact with a range of parties into a more formal process of negotiation on the formation of a Government, I am pleased to announce the appointment of a Negotiations Steering Group to meet with parties on behalf of Fianna Fáil.

"This group will co-ordinate meetings with other parties and independents and work to develop agreed policy action to deal with the range of crises facing the country. They will also co-ordinate input from the Front Bench and the Parliamentary Party," he added.

The Negotiations Steering Group will comprise Dara Calleary TD, Anne Rabbitte TD, Michael McGrath TD, Barry Cowen TD, Darragh O’Brien TD and Thomas Byrne TD.

"This will not be an easy process, but it is a hugely important one. We will approach the process in a positive, calm and constructive way, as we work to deliver a change of Government and a new approach in the areas of housing, health, cost of living and climate change," Martin said.