Site in centre of Tullamore with planning permission for town houses up for sale

A site in the centre of Tullamore with planning permission for five townhouses has gone up for sale.

The site is situated opposite Tullamore College at Riverside Tullamore and is just 500 metres from the centre of the town.

The site forms a brownfield site which benefits from full planning permission for five, two-storey townhouses. Planning permission was granted in December 2019.

The site is being sold by Power Property and the price is available on application.