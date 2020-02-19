Aspiring young entrepreneurs showcase their talents at Business Expo in Tullamore

The Transition Year Students from the Sacred Heart School, Tullamore, gathered in the Millennium suite in the Bridge House Hotel for their inaugural TY Business Expo.

The TY students were given the opportunity to exhibit the work of the four different Mini Companies in the school and to showcase the progress they have made throughout the year, and their entrepreneurial skills they have developed.

Each mini company had their own stand with students displaying the work of their mini company throughout the year. The students had prepared PowerPoints which gave an insight into the work each person did inside their mini company, and also gave important statistics and results from their sales.

There were stands for other modules that the students participated in throughout the year, such as photography, the school’s very own Digital App stand, and a stand for the members of the school bank.

Then at 11am, all the students gathered for the well-known group picture of the whole transition year on the stairs before being brought back into the suite to be treated to a morning tea of sandwiches, scones and desserts.

The guests and students listened to speeches from the CEO’s of each of the 4 mini company’s (Clodagh Spollen, CEO of Mamma Bia Ltd., Aoibha Waters, CEO of Click IT Ltd., Shauna Slattery, CEO of Raise the Roof Ltd. and Alex Drea, CEO of Art Attack Ltd.) Each of these girls gave excellent speeches of their experiences from TY.

Local businessman, Tony McCormack, spoke to the students about the importance of women in our society.

Grainne Hannigan, Claire Brereton, Karen Bracken, Courtney Hensey, Eimear Cullen and Ms. Meehan played some beautiful music at the door to greet the guests as they arrived.

Overall the event was a great success, and the day was enjoyed by all.