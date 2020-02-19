Woman arrested for drink driving in Birr

OPERATION Surround was in Birr Town on Friday night.

The initiative, which is a couple of years old, involves a series of high visibility MAT (Mandatory Alcohol Testing) checkpoints carried out simultaneously at key locations.

Birr Gardaí told the Midland Tribune that a young female driver was arrested and charged with drink driving during the operation. She was stopped at a checkpoint on Roscrea Road.

At another checkpoint, on Kinnitty Road, a car was seized after it was found to have no insurance.