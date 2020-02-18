Calls for upgrade to Garda station in Offaly town

Garda numbers must be increased in Portarlington to ensure safety for the town. That's according to Offaly councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick.

He says it is vital for the town and the large catchment area served by the station.

He went on to say, "Portarlington Garda Station should be upgraded to a 24-hour service with personnel in the station at all times due to the population growth over the last few years, which is currently served from Portlaoise."

Cllr Fitzpatrick will be reiterating this point to the relevant authorities.