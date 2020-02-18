Motorists in Tullamore warned of two big potholes in centre of town

Motorists are being warned of two potholes side by side in the centre of Tullamore.

The potholes are at the top of The Tanyard where it meets O'Connor Sqaure. The potholes are the width of a car apart meaning if a motorists hits one, they are likely to hit both.

While cars will be travelling slowly given the location of the potholes, there is still the possibility that some damage could be caused.

