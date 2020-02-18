Offaly nurse spins the wheel and wins a fortune on Winning Streak

A cardiology nurse specialist from Offaly would surely have felt her pulse rising as she spun the Winning Streak wheel when she appeared on the National Lottery TV game show last Saturday, February 15, and won a cool €50,000 on the RTÉ One show.

Sharon Maher from Tullamore was delighted with her night’s work on Winning Streak, winning €22,000 on the wheel, after scooping €28,000 from the game show.

A few weeks back, Sharon found out she was going to be on the show after watching a movie with her husband and four kids, and just having switched on Winning Streak she heard her own name get called out by show presenters, Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy.

Sharon excitedly called all four kids downstairs, all of whom were getting ready for bed, and along with her husband, Ray there was a lot of excitement in the Maher household that night.

Sharon and Ray have been married for 12 years and the couple have four kids aged between 10 to two years of age. They are Luke, Aaron, Grace and Rebecca. Sharon is a busy mum and grew up in Tullamore in a large family, having had five brothers and four sisters.

By day Sharon is a cardiology nurse specialist in Tullamore hospital, where she has worked for more than 14 years. In her spare time, Sharon likes to run to keep fit and is also a member of a book club with her friends who meet up monthly.

With her winnings from the show, Sharon states that she is going to book a nice family holiday for this summer.

The Winning Streak National Lottery TV game show is co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy and features some perennial favourite games including Play or Pay, Roll for Riches, WinFall and Electric Dream – where one player will win an electric car worth €25,000.

As ever one of the lucky five players will get the chance to spin the wheel and win up to €500,000. An exciting element of the show is that one €100,000 segment will be added to the Grand Prize Wheel every show if less than that amount was won in the previous show, improving players chances to win a massive prize.

A new-look Winning Streak scratch card is available in more than 5,800 National Lottery retailers all over the country. In addition to the chance to appear on the Winning Streak TV game show if you get three stars, players will also be in with a chance to win some great cash prizes up to €5,000. The odds of winning a cash prize or a three-star prize for those who purchase a Winning Streak scratch card is 1 in 1.86. All players who purchase a scratch card can send their stubs into the National Lottery using grey envelopes, available in all National Lottery agents, where each week on the show, a player will be drawn as the winner of a Luxury Cruise for two valued at €5,000.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on Winning Streak and all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago. In 2019 alone, €250 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.