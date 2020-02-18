Offaly driver banned for driving under the influence of cannabis
Offaly driver banned for driving under the influence of cannabis
Gardaí have prosecuted an Offaly drug drive through the courts.
The driver detected driving under the influence of cannabis in January appeared in Tullamore District Court this week.
They received a one-year disqualification and a €200 fine.
"Our Roads Policing Units consistently enforce the road safety laws to keep us all safe. They are more than happy to arrange a visit to the courthouse in Tullamore or Portlaoise for any road user wishing to take a risk with other people's lives," a spokesperson said.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on