Neighbouring Offaly clubs to go head to head in Fight Night fundraiser

Two neighbouring clubs in Offaly will go head to head in a Fight Night fundraiser in March.

Shamrocks and Ballinamere 'Round 2' will take place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Saturday, March 28.

This is the second time the clubs will go head to head in the ring after doing so in 2014.

The boxers have been putting in huge effort training and the coaches are delighted with their progress.

You can get your tickets priced at €25 from anyone in Shamrocks and Ballinamere.

The clubs are describing it as 'a clash for the ages' and you can find out more details HERE