Hail, thunder and risk of further flooding in weather forecast for Ireland for coming days

There is a risk of further flooding across the country in the coming days with more wet and windy weather on the way for Ireland according to Met Eireann.

In its latest weather forecast for Ireland, Met Eireann is forecasting another cold and blustery day on Tuesday, in a fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest wind with Gales at times along coasts. Organised bands of showers or longer spells of rain for a time in the morning with some hail and thunder possible. Sunny spells along with scattered showers will follow in the afternoon, some of the showers heavy, with the continued risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Showers becoming confined to Ulster on Tuesday night with frost setting in quickly after dark. However, later in the night cloud will thicken and rain will move in to affect parts of the southwest before dawn on Wednesday. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in mainly moderate southwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday states that rain will extend northeastwards across the country during Wednesday morning accompanied by freshening southerly winds. Heavy falls in parts of the west and north with a risk of spot flooding. After a cold start maximum afternoon temperatures will range 7 to 10 degrees in strong southwest winds. Further outbreaks of rain on Wednesday night, heaviest and most persistent across the western half of the country. Turning cold after the rain clears with lows of 1 to 4 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, heavy rain will clear eastwards into the Irish Sea quickly on Thursday morning with sunny spells and scattered showers following from the west. A cold day with highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. Clear spells and well-scattered showers early on Thursday night but it is expected to turn breezy later as rain spreads in across the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees early in the night but turning less cold later.

In its latest forecast, Met Eireann states that current indications suggest Friday will be a wet day with spells of rain, heavy in places with a renewed risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in strong southwest winds.

Present indications suggest the weekend will see a continuation of the unsettled weather with showers or longer spells of rain moving in from the Atlantic at times.