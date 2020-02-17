JOBS ALERT: Five jobs available in Offaly today

Looking for a job or some part-time work? Here are five positions available in Offaly.

DENTAL NURSE

A dental nurse is required for six months, part-time position in Tullamore. No experience necessary but must be reliable. Reply to Tullamore Tribune/Midland Tribune Box No 373

BUS DRIVER

Bus Driver with D1 or D license. Must have CPC and a clean license. Roll may require driving a wheelchair accessible bus. Contact Ken Daly on 087 627 31777

FARM WORKERS

Farm workers required for busy farm in the Birr Area. Temporary, part-time and weekend staff needed. Mornings only. Farm experience desirable but not required as training will be given. To apply phone 087 928 0674

BARBER REQUIRED

Barber required for busy Tullamore barber shop. Experience required. Contact 087 218 2703

CLEANER REQUIRED

Three hours per week. Mornings preferable. Tullamore area. Call 086 379 0728