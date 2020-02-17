More road closures and diversions in Tullamore as street works continue

More road closures came into place in Tullamore today as street works continue in the town.

Harbour Street is now one way from the junction with William Street towards the church. Traffic coming up Harbour Street from the Tullamore College direction is being diverted down Store Street and up to the Kilbeggan Bridge.

In the centre of the town, Bridge Street remains one way out of the town as far as O'Connor Square.

Works are continuing on Colmcille Street but it has reopened to two way traffic.

The foot bridge linking Main Street to the Bridge Centre Car Park has also opened to pedestrians.