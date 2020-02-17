Two major Social Housing Projects in Offaly go to tender stage

Two major Social Housing Projects in Offaly have gone to tender.

Applications are being sought to build the units by Oaklee Housing Development. Both developments are in Tullamore

A total of 60 units are open to be tendered for.

One comprises 19 Social Housing Units at Clonminch. The units are 14 single story two-bed units and five single storey one bed units. Also part of the tender are associated site-works and drainage. The closing date for tenders for this phase is March 13, 2020.

The other tender is for 41 Social Housing Units which will be built on the Clara Road in Tullamore.