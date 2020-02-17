Further flooding risk in the Midlands with more rain expected this week

Ireland Weather Channel forecaster Cathal Nolan has warned of further flooding issues arising on the River Shannon with more rain expected this week.

"Water levels across the country are causing concern for many, with river flooding in parts of the Midlands, west and northwest already experienced over the past week. Unfortunately, it seems as though flooding may be exacerbated in the Midlands, West and Northwest this week due to heavy falls of rain commencing from Wednesday," Cathal said.

"The latest GFS weather model indicates that between now and next Sunday rainfall totals of over 100 mm are likely in parts of Connacht and West Ulster, much of which will eventually enter into the Shannon, Erne, Corrib or Moy river basins. Flooding on the Shannon could become an acute problem by the end of this week due to rising water levels and further heavy rain forecast," he added.

"In the meantime, conditions look set to remain on the cool side for the remainder of today and tomorrow, with bright spells likely, especially in the east, but heavy showers or rain, hail and sleet will become widespread for a time from the west, with some of the showers turning wintry across higher ground.

"Rain and some strong winds are likely on Wednesday, with a small risk of wintry precipitation across higher ground as the system clears through. Cold and showery on Thursday before further wet weather makes its way eastwards on Friday and over the weekend.

