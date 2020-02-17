Moran welcomes upcoming road improvements around Clara

Cllr Frank Moran has welcomed the roads programme for the Tullamore Municipal District which was adopted at last Thursday's Municipal District meeting.

"I am glad to see the following works included in the programme," Cllr Moran said.

R420/R436 mini Roundabout €10,500

R436 Erry, Clara towards Ballycumber €22,500

L-20153 €17,000

L-2022 Kilnacarra €11,880

L-6020 Woodfield €13,440

L-6014 €20,000

L-20163 Erryarmstrong €28,000

L-20092-1 Kilnabina €39,325

R436 Kilbeggan road €18,000

Curragh Road bridge €25,000

R436 Leabeg €42,000

R436 Clonshanny €40,500

L-6001 Tinnamuck €38,000

L-7001 Boher €79,500

L-6036 Moorock €17,500

L-30026 Ballycumber GAA €8,400

L-7001 Springpark/Bellair €10,040

L-70211 Cornfurrish €25,000

L-7011 Springpark to Boher €22,275

L-70021 Belair €14,175.

"These works are approved within this year’s budget and will commence within the next couple of months. There are other areas I have been advocating for and I will continue to do so and hopefully have them considered under the heading of General Maintenance/Improvements Works throughout the year," Cllr Moran added.

"I am also actively engaged with the community and the engineers in relation to specific requests I have previously received and this work will continue. Our Community Grants 2020 scheme should be open to applicants following our March meeting where I would encourage every group within the community to apply either through myself or directly through Tullamore Municipal District office. If I can be of any assistance please contact me on 086-8879524 or moranfrank1@hotmail.com."