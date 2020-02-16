Storm Dennis brings down tree on busy Offaly road

Storm Dennis has brought down a tree on a busy road in Offaly this morning.

Crews from Offaly County Council are on site removing the tree on the Birr to Cloghan Road at Kennedy's Cross.

The AA is advising motorists to give a wide berth to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, and bear in mind too that high-sided vehicles are especially vulnerable to strong gusts. Roads are very wet and high winds may also cause issues in certain areas. Take extra care.