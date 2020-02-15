CCFL cancel all fixtures for Sunday due to Storm Dennis

Due to the continued poor weather conditions as a result of Storm Dennis, the CCFL has taken the decision to cancel all fixtures due to be played on Sunday.

In a statement this afternoon, the CCFL stated, "given the continued promised of further wind and rain, and the given the number of games already cancelled for tomorrow, after further consideration and in the continued best interest of health and safety, the CCFL Committee has decided to postpone tomorrows full programme of fixtures also and once again this decision has been made in the best interests of players, managers and officials."

Offaly's hurling league clash with Antrim has also fallen foul of the weather.