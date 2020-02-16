Offaly stud farm built in the 1700s sells for incredible price

An Offaly stud farm that comes with a total of 55 acres was sold recently for a staggering price.

Millgrove Stud was built in the mid 1700s and the property sold for slightly under the guide price of €1,200,000.

Millgrove Stud is situated near Bracknagh and has a long and successful history dating back from the mid-1700s.

It is now a very attractive two-storey property with small basement storage area. It is attractively set back from the road and surrounded by mature timber in an enclosed woodland setting. There is a superb tranquil walkway through the woods down by the river bank and the main entrance is through a recessed entrance and gravelled avenue.

The charming period residence includes conservatory porch; three reception rooms; office; kitchen with Aga cooker and ancillary facilities, five principal bedrooms; all ensuite and two staff bedrooms.

The yard includes 42 boxes and ancillary facilities including cattle handling facilities.

The land is all top quality, laid out in 11 divisions with post and rail fencing and tremendous shelter with water laid on.

The Figile River is a tributary of the River Barrow and has excellent coarse fishing and there are over 1,200m frontage on the river. Studs in the general area include The Irish National Stud, Kildangan Stud, Kildaragh Stud and Sheshoon Stud.