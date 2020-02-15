Offaly's crucial league clash off due to Storm Dennis

Offaly's crucial league clash with Antrim fixed for O'Connor Park on Sunday is now off due to Storm Dennis. 

The pitch was inspected today (Saturday) and as a result the game will not now go ahead. 

Whenever the game is refixed, it is a must win game for Offaly after already losing to Kerry in Tralee.