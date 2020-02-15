Hundreds of extras wanted for film with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in Ireland

A film starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck is looking for extras as producers plan to film in Ireland in the next couple of months.

‘The Last Duel' is advertising an Open Casting for huge crowds of Irish based Film Extras to attend and apply next Friday, February 21 in Dublin City Centre.

‘The Last Duel’ is an epic period feature film soon to be shooting in various parts of Ireland over the coming months. It will be directed by Ridley Scott and will star Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

Filming will mostly take place around Dublin, Wicklow, Meath and Tipperary. Affleck, Damon and Nicole Holofcener have written the screenplay which is based on the book ‘The Last Duel’ by Eric Jager. Set in Medieval France, the story is an epic tale of betrayal and justice.

"We will be looking to directly employ lots of film extras for huge crowd scenes in the coming months. We are holding an Extras Open Casting day next week in Dublin City Centre and, we are trying to put out as much information as possible to attract interested people to apply to take part as an extra. It is paid work and the open casting will be open to adults," producers said.

To apply, people should come along anytime between 10am and 6pm on Friday, February 21 at Dublin's Liberty Hall.

They are looking for men and women of all shapes and sizes.

-You should LIVE LOCALLY (IRELAND) to be considered & have a work visa/PPS number

-You DO NOT need an appointment and can turn up anytime between the hours stated

-To apply, you do need to attend

-You will be asked to fill out an application form, which we will give you upon arrival

-We will take a photo of each person when there after you fill out the application form

-Please only attend if you wish to apply, time is limited and we want to give everyone genuinely wishing to apply a chance.

-You will be asked to leave if you are just hanging out with friends

- The process will only take about 20 mins when you get into the venue

-You need to be a full-time resident and living in Ireland with a working visa and PPS number.

-We will not call anyone from outside of Ireland so please DO NOT travel to our open casting if you DO NOT FIT THE CRITERIA!

-We will be filming mostly in Wicklow, Meath & Tipperary.

- When we call for work/fittings, notice can sometimes be very short so availability should be good

-Please be prepared and arrive with knowledge of your measurements e.g. your Height, Chest, Dress, Shoe sizes etc. as you will be asked to put all these details on the application form

-You do not need to bring an additional CV or Headshots along, but we will accept them if you wish

For further info, please email: thelastduelextras@gmail.com or facebook fb.me/TheLastDuelExtras