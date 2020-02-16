Tenders out for first stage of new library and arts centre in Edenderry

Offaly County Council has commenced the tendering process for a new library and arts centre in Edenderry.

They are seeking architectural and engineering services for the planning and development stage of the project which seeks to deliver a modern purpose-built community library and arts base in the town.

The facility, mooted for the old Tesco site on JKL Street, would span approximately 2,000sq metres and is part of further ambitious plans to rejuvenate the area.

Offaly County Council will use this process to appoint an architect-led project management design team to prepare a detailed design to current standards and regulations, including all civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, and energy conservation designs.

The successful tenderer will also be required to carry out a construction tender process on Offaly County Council’s behalf.

Funding of €75,000 for an architectural report of the area was secured last year through the Department of Rural & Community Development.

The deadline for tenders for this early stage closes on March 9, 2020.

This is the early stages of a project which has been discussed in a serious way in Edenderry since 2017. Further funding would be needed from central government in the coming years to get the project from blueprint to shovel-ready stage.