Offaly properties sell for above guide prices in online auction

Four Offaly properties went up for auction today and in the latest BidX1 on line auction and two four sold for with two left available when the auction ended.

An apartment located at Blackstick Priory, Patrick Street, Portarlington had a guide price of €45,000. After ten of bids it sold for well above the guide price at €54,000.

This three bedroom house in Edenderry had a guide price of €150,000. Bidding opened at that mark but it eventually sold for €156,000 with three bidders going head to head.

This two bedroom terraced house in Clara was up for auction with a guide price of €60,000 but failed to sell. Both these properties are down as being 'available' on the BidX1 site.

While this four bedroom house at Fortal, Birr also did not sell. It had a guide price of €110,000.