Local legend to lead Edenderry's St. Patrick's Day Parade

The organisers of the Edenderry St. Patrick's Day Parade have announced the Grand Marshal for this year's event.

86-year-old Bernie Brady, known to the whole town as just 'Mrs Brady,' will be the guest of honour and will lead the parade past her family's own shop on JKL Street on March 17.

Bernie's daughter, Mag Furey, explained that her mother is a native of Wicklow. She was born in Feburary 1934 in Donard, a little village located near the Glen of Imaal. From there she moved to Dublin. While living in Dublin and enjoying social dancing, she met the love of her life, Offaly football legend, Mick Brady.

She then joined Mick in Edenderry at the helm of his father's business. Mick passed away in 2015 but now, more than 60 years after making that move with her husband, Brady's shop is still part of the heartbeat of Edenderry, home to the Post Office. To this day, Mrs Brady remains at the counter helping her sons, Johnny and former Offaly footballer star Peter with the business.

"The strength our mam showed after the sudden passing of our beloved father in May 2015 is testament to her character. She is a hard-working, friendly, honest lady who has always gone out of her way to help others. Her generosity knows no bounds and anyone who has ever encountered her kindness will know what a special lady she is. She goes out of her way to help her customers and supports various charities both locally and beyond," Mag remarked.

"She is a gifted singer and we all enjoy listening to and singing with mam at family gatherings and celebrations."

Some other locals in Edenderry also shared their opinions of Mrs Brady. A sample below is an illustration of her standing in the community.

"She is a lady to her fingertips."

"One in a million, so kind and thoughtful."

"She fed half the town when times were hard."

"A lovely kind lady."

"Has a heart of gold."

"One of the best, a lovely person inside and out."

"Always doing kind deeds for people but would never mention it."

"We [the Brady family] are immensely proud that you have asked our Mam to be Grand Marshal for the 2020 St. Patrick's Day parade and we wish the committee every success," Mag concluded.

Elsewhere, preparations are in full swing for the 2020 edition of the parade with a number of fundraisers coming up over the next few weeks.

A coffee morning fundraiser will take place in the Corner House on Saturday, February 22from 10:30am to 2:30pm with all support very welcome.

The committee is also having a kids disco in the GAA Pavilion on Friday, February 28 from 8pm-10pm for kids from 1st to 6th class.

As well as that, the launch night for the 2020 Edenderry Parade will take place in Larkin's Bar and Lounge on Sunday evening, March 1 at 7pm. There will be live music and finger food.