New bridge opens in Tullamore
A new bridge has opened in Tullamore which will make it easier for pedestrians to gain access to part of the town.
The bridge links the Bridge Centre car park to Main Street. It will allow easier access to Main Street from the centre of the town.
It is another part of the town enhancement works. Works continue in the centre of Tullamore with diversions in place. Work is also continuing on O'Connor Square.
