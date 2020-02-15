Offaly deaths and funeral details - February 15

Michael O'Sullivan - Ballydermot, Clonbullogue, Offaly

Removal from Larkin's Funeral Homeon Saturday at 11.45am to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for Cremation at 1pm.

Tommy Mulkern - Urney, Cloneygowan, Offaly, R35 YX00 / Ballinasloe, Galway

Removal on Saturday arriving St Mary's Church Raheen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House Private On Saturday Morning Please.

Noel MOLLOY - 44 Beechmount Avenue, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Owen (Doney) COFFEY - Gallen, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Sunday (Feb.16th) from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday morning (Feb.17th) to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.