Gardai investigating after shots fired at house in Midlands

Gardaí in the Midlands are appealing for witnesses following a shooting incident on Wednesday.

Shortly before 9pm a number of shots were fired at a house at Anally Gardens, Longford. Three people were present in the house at the time but no injuries were sustained. Damage was caused to the front door of the house.

A number of Garda units attended the incident and the scene was technically examined.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043-3350570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.