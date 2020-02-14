Offaly woman bringing family on once in a lifetime holiday after winning big on Telly Bingo

An Offaly woman has won big on the National Lottery's popular Telly Bingo game.

Jennifer Lynskey from Birr is pictured her husband, David at National Lottery headquarters in Dublin after she won the Snowball prize of €50,005 in last Thursday’s TellyBingo draw.

The delighted mother to five children plans to renovate her home after a well-earned family holiday to Disneyland Paris.