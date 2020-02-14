Busy Offaly filling station planning major renovation works

A busy filling station in Offaly is planning major renovation works which will involve a major expansion of the premises.

Plans will be submitted to Offaly County Council to carry out the works at Cappincur Filling Station, located just off the bypass in Tullamore.

The plans include the demolition of the existing residential dwelling which forms part of the the existing retail building at the site. The retail building would also be partially demolished to allow for the construction of a news extension and first floor to form a two storey retail building.

An extra fuel pump would also be added along with a new forecourt canopy and a new site park parking arrangement.

Plans for the major works will be submitted to Offaly County Council shortly.