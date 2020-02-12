Stunning Georgian house was most expensive sold in Offaly last year

The sale of 11 Oxmantown Mall in Birr was the largest one-off property transaction recorded in Offaly last year.

Data from the Property Price Register, analysed by property website MyHome.ie, shows that the early 19th century home sold for €1.2 million in March.

It was well ahead of the second-largest transaction, which was the sale of the Clover Court Retirement Village in Shinrone for €812,030 in December.

Other large one-off sales included the sale of Corkhill House in Corkhill, Clara for €530,000 in January and 2 Clonminch Avenue in Tullamore for €510,000 in August.

As of the Property Price Register update of February 5, just over €110.2 million had been spent on property last year in Offaly, meaning the average property sold for around €160,000.

There were 691 sales recorded as of that date, which was up 5% on the 658 transactions recorded in the county in 2018.

Angela Keegan, Managing Director of MyHome.ie, said that the analysis confirmed a trend of significant activity in commuter counties. “We knew from our analysis of the Property Price Register for the first half of 2019 that activity in commuter counties was sharply rising, and our analysis this time round proves that this trend continued throughout the year.

“The affordability of properties in the counties around Dublin is proving to be extremely popular especially with first-time buyers who are constrained due to the Central Bank’s mortgage lending rules. It is good to see new building starts in these counties have also continued, bringing more homes on the market where they are badly needed.”