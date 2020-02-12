Train services from Tullamore resume after line cleared

Irish rail

Train service from Tullamore has resumed after being halted for a time.

Train service between Tullamore and Portarlington was stopped after a tree fell on the line. 

Irish Rail has since cleared the line and trains are now running with a 25 minute delay. 