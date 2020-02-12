Train services from Tullamore resume after line cleared
Train service from Tullamore has resumed after being halted for a time.
Train service between Tullamore and Portarlington was stopped after a tree fell on the line.
Irish Rail has since cleared the line and trains are now running with a 25 minute delay.
Update: Line has been cleared. Service has resumed. Trains will run with a delay of up to 25 minutes - MH https://t.co/zrzqfK07q0— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 12, 2020
