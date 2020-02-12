Met Éireann issues new snow and ice warning for 12 counties

Met Eireann has issued a fresh status yellow snow/ice warning for 12 counties.

The warning covers Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth and Wicklow.

"It will be icy in parts tonight with wintry outbreaks. Some snow accumulations possible before morning, mainly across the north and on higher ground elsewhere," Met Éireann said.

The warning is valid from 8pm on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday morning.

