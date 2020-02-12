Funding gap may leave Offaly racing star off the grid in 2020

One of Offaly's most talented sportsmen is facing a financial fight to remain in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship in the UK this year.

Edenderry's Kevin Keyes has been a solid performer on the grid for a number of years but will need a number of sponsors to come on board to remain on track.

"I have some prime sponsor opportunities available on my bike, helmet and kit for this season's 2020 British Superbike Championship," he said.

"Unfortunately, this year's fundraising is becoming very hard and I’m struggling with finding the financial side to keep me on track for my 2020 assault," he said.

"At the moment it’s not looking promising that I will be making the grid," he admitted.

"I'm looking for some new people to come on board to help raise funds. For anybody interested, I have some portfolios I can forward on. I will greatly appreciate any help, little or large, to help me stay on the grid for 2020."

get more information from Kevin's Facebook page HERE.