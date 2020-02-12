Council gives green light to major expansion at popular Offaly pub

Offaly County Council has granted planning permission for a major extension to a popular Offaly pub.

Offaly County Council sought further information on the proposed development late last year after the plans were initially lodged last summer.

John Clendennen had sought permission for the following at Giltraps Pub in Kinnitty.

Permission to convert an existing toilet block to public bar area as well as alterations to the existing bar area and the construction of a new toilet block.

Permission was also sought for the reconstruction and extension of an existing residential area on the ground floor and first floor, forming guest accommodation and conversion of an outbuilding to a kitchen. The building is a protected structure (shopfront).

OCC granted permission with a total of nine planning conditions attached.