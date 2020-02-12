Decision due on construction of four houses on small parcel of Offaly land
Offaly County Council is expected to make its decision on an application to build four houses on a small parcel of land in Tullamore next week.
Sean Garry Developments sought permission to build four townhouses, a new boundary wall along with landscaped on-site car parking at the corner of Lock House View and the Rahan Road last year.
A decision on the development is due on February 18.
