Decision due on huge 87-hectare solar farm in Offaly

Offaly County Council is due to announce its planning decision for the construction of a large-scale solar farm in rural Co Offaly.

Elgin Energy Services Ltd applied to OCC for permission to build the farm on a site totalling 86.7 hectares at Trascan and Clondoolusk, not far from the county's border with Laois in Portarlington.

The development would consist of photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted steel frames with associated cabling and ducting.

It would also see the construction of 40 single-storey inverter station, four steel storage containers, perimeter fencing, security gates and permeable gravel access track.

36 pole-mounted CCTV cameras would be erected on-site.

Permission is being sought for the proposed solar farm for a period of 10 years with an operational period of 40 years.

A Natura Impact Statement was submitted with the plans to Offaly County Council.

A decision is due from Offaly County Council on Thursday, February 13.

An application for permission to develop a 110 kV substation and associated grid connection to facilitate the export of power from the solar farm will be submitted separately to An Bord Pleanala.